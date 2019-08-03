After “Boyfriend,” Fans Are More Curious Than Ever About Ariana Grande’s Love Life

Ariana Grande might be keeping quiet about her love life, but fans are more curious than ever after the surprise drop of her new single, “Boyfriend.”
The song, a collaboration with the producer duo Social House (who helped produce her hits “Thank U, Next” and “7 Rings”), grapples with the classic “define the relationship” question. Grande herself explained it best on Twitter, writing, “well, i feel like this song captures a common theme in the lives of so many people i know ! people want to feel love but don’t want to define their relationship & have trouble fully committing or trusting or allowing themselves to fully love someone. even tho they want to.”
well, i feel like this song captures a common theme in the lives of so many people i know ! people want to feel love but don’t want to define their relationship & have trouble fully committing or trusting or allowing themselves to fully love someone. even tho they want to. 🌫 https://t.co/28CfLoJseu— Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) August 1, 2019
It left many fans are wondering if something is happening between Grande and Social House’s Mikey Foster, who appeared alongside Grande in the “Boyfriend” music video as the titular would-be boyfriend. Along with being highly compatible musical collaborators — with this single, Grande credited “the boys” of Social House with co-writing the lyrics — the two have been exchanging pleasantries on social media that have some thinking there may be more to the story.
To celebrate the release of “Boyfriend,” Foster posted several photos of himself and Grande from the video shoot. Fans also took note of his Instagram page several weeks ago, when he posted a black-and-white baby photo of Grande in honor of her birthday, captioned, “ur one of the most incredible people the universe has to offer. I hope this year offers u nothing but the joy u deserve. Love u. happy birthday.”
It is worth remembering that Grande and Foster are both signed to the same record label and managed by Scooter Braun, who often sets up collaborations between superstars and rising talent — so it could just be a business thing. Still, fans want to know what’s really up.
@ArianaGrande are you dating Mikey? yes or no. 🖤#boyfriend #Boyfriendoutnow— ig/txrtlethreads (@txrtlethreads) August 2, 2019
Ship of the year @mykallife and @ArianaGrande. Hope they're dating 😂— pau (@theririana) August 3, 2019
Please tell me that you and mikey are dating. You are so cute together ughhh— 𝘣𝘦𝘴𝘴𝘺 💫 (@arisuniverse__) August 2, 2019
