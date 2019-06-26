Inside Ariana Grande's Extremely Chill 26th Birthday

Happy birthday Ariana Grande! Our favorite "Dangerous Woman" has said "Thank U, Next" to being 25, and I promise that's the last Ariana Grande pun I'll use in this post. Currently, Grande is up north preparing for the Toronto, Canada stop of her Sweetener tour, but she's still taking a moment to celebrate.
"another year around the sun n she still wearing these fuckin ears," she captioned a photo of herself in a birthday dress with bunny ears. "grateful for the love and for the people i get to share this life with. and thank u for the birthday wishes. :) p.s. i changed into an xxxl hoodie minutes after this was taken, don’t worry."
She also shared a video of her "7 Rings"-themed birthday cake, presented by her mother Joan Grande and father Edward Butera.
Over on her story, the singer is sharing well-wishes from her friends and peers, including a special birthday note from Madonna.
"Happy Birthday Judy!!!" Madonna's note began. "Love you from your head down to your toes."
But there's no better way to celebrate turning 26 than with music. Grande later teased what appears to be her upcoming musical collaboration with Miley Cyrus and Lana Del Rey in honor of the new Charlie's Angels, the trailer for which drops on Thursday.
Twenty-five was perhaps the singer's most formative year. The death of Mac Miller, her split from Pete Davidson, and her record-breaking music all turned a new chapter for the artist, and this birthday just makes it official. Grande is growing up, and growing into one of the most impressive artists of our time. I think we can all eat some cake to celebrate that.
