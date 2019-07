Whitney Cummings Made A Sex Robot Of Herself

“I’m a very busy person. I would love for the day to come when I could be like, ‘Babe, I’m very tired. Please go f*** R2-D2. Mama’s gotta bang out some emails,’” Cummings says in the special. “I’m so pro-robot it’s ridiculous. People are very stressed out about sex robots . I have yet to hear an argument against them that I buy. Everyone’s worried, like, ‘Aren’t you worried they’ll replace human women?’ Get the f*** out of here.” She adds, “If you’re worried about being replaced by a giant piece of plastic, you’re not bringing that much to the table in the first place. I need you to watch a TED Talk .” (A fair argument for people who don’t want their partners to use vibrators and other sex toys , too.)