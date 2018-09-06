You've seen one sex robot, you've seen them all, right?
After After Party host Sonia Denis and her guests argue that that might not be the case. Denis, joined by a panel of comedians Shalewa Sharpe, Saurin Choksi, and Liza Treyger, entered a titillating repartee about sex bots and the possible end of humanity. Just a run-of-the-mill cocktail hour conversation or parting thoughts after literally any Westworld episode.
To learn more about the future of android sex humanoids, Denis brings in sex researcher and New York University professor,
Dr. Zhana Vrangalova, who calmed the panel's fears about the possibility of robot world domination.
Vrangalova dropped some revelatory facts about how far the technology and the bot movement has come. With a robot sex brothel in Germany, and a personal sex robot named "Samantha" on sale for the low, low price of $4,000, this might be more than a sci-fi wet dream. What's not a shocker, however, is that most sex bots are geared towards men.
The difference between a sex doll and a sex bot is that the latter can actually engage with you, although the jury is undecided on if the bots can fake an orgasm as well as a real woman. With 60% of men and 40% of women reporting that they would be willing to try sex with a robot, the curiosity is clearly there.
Vrangalova says the robots might also be a key for individuals "who have sexual desires that are not okay or that are not very easy to find a human partner to satisfy," like extreme fetishes or pedophilic desires. She added that people have the desires they have and can't do anything about them, suggesting that a robot might help satiate those desires in some way.
The panel does bring up other questions we have yet to answer, like: Is sex with a robot cheating? What role does race play into the situation? And with "Samantha" now tweaked to say "no" to sex, what about consent?
Grab your favorite robot and watch the full video, below.
