It's hard to know what you're supposed to be confused about while watching Westworld, and what the creators want you to be confused about. I can't fix that, but at least I can make one thing a little clearer for all those who had to keep pausing the season 2 premiere of the HBO show last night in order to turn to their friends and go, "Wait, what?" The most pressing question after season 1's big reveal that Bernard (Jeffrey Wright) is actually a host is who else knows about it. Ford (Anthony Hopkins), obviously, but is there anyone else in Westworld, Delos, or beyond who was clued in about the robot that walked among the humans?