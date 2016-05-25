Is This A Better Dance Meme Than “Hotline Bling"?

First, Beyoncé was #AlwaysOnBeat. Then, Drake grooved his way through the musical canon in variations on his "Hotline Bling" video. Now, Oscar Isaac is the latest celebrity whose sweet moves sync up with pretty much any song — and his may be the best yet.
In last year's Ex Machina, Isaac's character, tech genius Nathan, performs an entrancing, bizarre dance with Kyoko (Sonoya Mizuno), one of the beautiful robotic women he created. Oliver Cheatham's 1983 jam "Get Down Saturday Night" provides the soundtrack for the scene, but, as Twitter feed @oscardances proves, any number of songs work. Yes, Isaac is such an amazing dancer that he even makes Nickelback look good.
The brilliant mind behind @oscardances paired the Ex Machina routine with hits like Lady Gaga and Beyoncé's "Telephone," *NYSNC's "It's Gonna Be Me," and Kanye West's "Gold Digger" featuring Jamie Foxx.
In last year's Ex Machina, Isaac's character, tech genius Nathan, performs an entrancing, bizarre dance with Kyoko (Sonoya Mizuno), one of the beautiful robotic women he created. Oliver Cheatham's 1983 jam "Get Down Saturday Night" provides the soundtrack for the scene, but, as Twitter feed @oscardances proves, any number of songs work. Yes, Isaac is such an amazing dancer that he even makes Nickelback look good.
The brilliant mind behind @oscardances paired the Ex Machina routine with hits like Lady Gaga and Beyoncé's "Telephone," *NYSNC's "It's Gonna Be Me," and Kanye West's "Gold Digger" featuring Jamie Foxx.
Advertisement
gold digger - kanye west ft jamie foxx pic.twitter.com/yMaWovqBgO— oscar dances (@oscardances) May 25, 2016
Isaac and Mizuno also take a little journey through cinematic history. When Harry Belafonte's "Jump in the Line" plays, they seem ripped straight out of Beetlejuice. The "Stayin' Alive" video is very Saturday Night Fever.
Jump in the Line - Harry Belafonte pic.twitter.com/HfQjS4hocw— oscar dances (@oscardances) May 23, 2016
Oscar Isaac also goes well with, um, Oscar Isaac. See, for instance, how well he rocks out to "Please Mr. Kennedy" from Inside Llewyn Davis.
please mr. kennedy - justin timberlake, oscar isaac & adam driver pic.twitter.com/FqTcmg4gfw— oscar dances (@oscardances) May 25, 2016
The duo might also consider replacing Daveed Diggs in Hamilton on Broadway.
And, obviously, their "Hotline Bling" is impeccable.
Advertisement