Donald Trump & Kanye West Had A Phone Call To Save A$AP Rocky

Thanks to Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's persistent lobbying, Donald Trump is making moves to save A$AP Rocky following his arrest over a street fight in Sweden. Trump tweeted about the case on Friday.
"Just spoke to @KanyeWest about his friend A$AP Rocky’s incarceration. I will be calling the very talented Prime Minister of Sweden to see what we can do about helping A$AP Rocky. So many people would like to see this quickly resolved!"
On Thursday, Kardashian tweeted her thanks to Trump for getting involved in the case against Rocky (née Rakim Mayers). The artist was arrested — along with two others — on June 30, after a video of him in an altercation following the Smash X Stadion festival in Stockholm surfaced. Mayers received a two-week detained sentence which could be extended for another two weeks should the investigation into his case not be conclusive, reported People. Kardashian and West, friends of Mayers, wanted to make sure that he would not stay behind bars.
"Thank you @realDonaldTrump, @SecPompeo, Jared Kushner & everyone involved with the efforts to Free ASAP Rocky & his two friends. Your commitment to justice reform is so appreciated."
Kardashian has worked with Trump before, most notably going to the White House to meet about granting clemency for Alice Marie Johnson, a grandmother sentenced to life in prison for a first-time drug offense. The move was controversial, though, ultimately, Trump agreed to pardon Johnson. Kardashian recently worked with First Daughter and presidential advisor Ivanka Trump on a program to provide ride shares to formerly incarcerated people. Kardashian is currently working towards a career as lawyer.
This is a developing story.
