Colourpop x Halo Top Is The Cutest Beauty Collab Of The Summer

There's no better way to test melt-proof foundations, oil-absorbing powders, and setting sprays than doing your makeup in the heat of July in an attempt to render your face impervious to scorching temps and off-the-charts humidity levels. But summer beauty also means another thing: feel-good, bright colors. Colourpop's latest collection with Halo Top Creamery (yes, the folks behind the Instagrammable pints of ice cream) checks all the boxes — and then some.
In what will likely go down as the most seasonally-appropriate collab of the summer, Los Angeles-based Colourpop teamed up with the dessert company to launch eight limited-edition shades of Super Shock Pigment packaged in adorable boxes meant to look like four of our favorite Halo Top flavors: Mint Chip, Birthday Cake, Strawberry, and Rainbow Swirl. (Where's Caramel Macchiato, though?) Oh, and did we mention they're scented, too?
Advertisement
However, there's one catch: Unlike previous collections, you won't be able to shop the new shadows individually. That said, with duos ringing in at just $12, so you can still treat yourself to your favorite set with minimal wallet damage. (And if you simply can't decide among the four options, get the full collection for $40.) Take a closer look at the entire collection, ahead.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.
1 of 13
Halo Top x Colourpop Birthday Cake Super Shock Pigment Duo
Each duo contains a solid, shimmery shade in addition to a tie-dye, multi-dimensional one. The Birthday Cake duo features a scintillating vanilla shade and a batter-like peach swirl.
2 of 13
Advertisement
3 of 13
4 of 13
Halo Top x Colourpop Rainbow Swirl Super Shock Pigment Duo
Anyone else getting hungry? Meet Rainbow Swirl, which features Sherbert Day, a holographic pink pearl, and Creamsicle, a magenta-meets-tangerine dream.
5 of 13
6 of 13
7 of 13
Halo Top x Colourpop Mint Chip Super Shock Pigment Duo
Perhaps the most literal of the bunch is the Mint Chip duo: Nothing says icy peppermint like a frosty white paired with a zesty, pale green.
Advertisement
8 of 13
9 of 13
10 of 13
Halo Top x Colourpop Strawberry Super Shock Pigment Duo
We'll spare you the berry good puns...sort of. Colourpop's Strawberry duo has the prettiest shimmery rose hue paired with a juicy coral.
11 of 13
12 of 13
13 of 13
Halo Top x Colourpop PR Collection
Craving 'em all? Get the entire range in one giant box — now that's one sweet deal.
Advertisement