Amazon is here to save your summer, or at least your summer wardrobe. As a part of Amazon's massive Prime Day event, select clothing from J.Crew's Mercantile line will be available for up to 50% off. The caveat? The on-sale prices are only active from now until 10:30 EDT July 15 (that's tonight!).
If filling out your closet with a few lightweight tops and denim shorts were on your shopping agenda, look no further. Littered throughout the J.Crew Mercantile sale are the summer wardrobe classics we've come to expect — striped boatneck tees, chambray dresses, crewneck sweaters, denim cut-offs — along with a few outerwear pieces that will come in handy for the upcoming winter.
Last fall, J.Crew announced a new partnership with Amazon that would focus on budget-friendly prices akin to the brand's J.Crew Factory line. The new J.Crew Mercantile line also become available as part of Amazon's Prime Wardrobe program allowing Prime users to try on the items (with free shipping) before making the decision to buy.
Since the sale items are only available for a limited time, get to it and shop our favorite picks ahead.
1 of 17
Long-Sleeve Striped Boatneck T-Shirt
A classic for any J.Crew devotee.
2 of 17
Chambray Dress
The only frock you'll need this summer.
3 of 17
Flowy Tank-top
Stack up on these cheap tank tops while you can.
4 of 17
Turtle-Neck Tee
It's never too early to start thinking about the season ahead.
5 of 17
10" High-Rise Wide Leg Jean
As if J.Crew would ever exclude denim. Even the Mercantile line carries a pair of trendy wide-leg jeans.
6 of 17
Short-Sleeve Chambray Ruffle Wrap Dress
This short and sweet dress is calling your name.
7 of 17
Cropped Garment-Dyed Denim Jacket
They say you should dress for the job you want. If being an optimistic ball of sunshine is on your to-do list, you should definitely add this bright jacket to your closet.
8 of 17
Denim Cutoff Short
As if one can ever have too many cut-off shorts.
9 of 17
Long-Sleeve Cotton Le Weekend Graphic Sweater
Who knows, if you wear this sweater long enough you might just be able to manifest the weekend into arriving sooner.
10 of 17
Boiled Wool Shawl Collar Topcoat
Winter is coming, even if Game Of Thrones has recently wrapped. Make sure you prepared for the inevitable.
11 of 17
Plus Size Short-Sleeve Striped Crewneck T-Shirt
A perfect tee for the less than the cost of your next trip to the movies.
12 of 17
V-Neck Printed Peplum Top
This peplum top kills two birds with one stone: it's weekend and work friendly.
13 of 17
Printed Pull-on Tassel Tie Short
The first thing we plan on packing for our next vacation.
14 of 17
Plus Size Bell-Sleeve Pullover
Over the ho-hum appearance of crewneck sweaters but don't quite want to break from the mold? Then this fun tie-sleeve pullover is just for you.
15 of 17
Long Pant
If you're in need of a new 9-to-5 pant, look no further.
16 of 17
Fleece Vest
We'll take one in every color, please.
17 of 17
Hold up, there's more!
All of our editors' top Amazon Prime Day deals, right this way...
