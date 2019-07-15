Story from Amazon Prime Day

How To Get J.Crew For Cheap On Prime Day (Ends Tonight!)

Ray Lowe
Amazon is here to save your summer, or at least your summer wardrobe. As a part of Amazon's massive Prime Day event, select clothing from J.Crew's Mercantile line will be available for up to 50% off. The caveat? The on-sale prices are only active from now until 10:30 EDT July 15 (that's tonight!).
If filling out your closet with a few lightweight tops and denim shorts were on your shopping agenda, look no further. Littered throughout the J.Crew Mercantile sale are the summer wardrobe classics we've come to expect — striped boatneck tees, chambray dresses, crewneck sweaters, denim cut-offs — along with a few outerwear pieces that will come in handy for the upcoming winter.
Advertisement
Last fall, J.Crew announced a new partnership with Amazon that would focus on budget-friendly prices akin to the brand's J.Crew Factory line. The new J.Crew Mercantile line also become available as part of Amazon's Prime Wardrobe program allowing Prime users to try on the items (with free shipping) before making the decision to buy.
Since the sale items are only available for a limited time, get to it and shop our favorite picks ahead.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. All product details reflect the price and availability at the time of publication. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.
1 of 17

Long-Sleeve Striped Boatneck T-Shirt



A classic for any J.Crew devotee.
Shop This
INFO
J.Crew Mercantile
Long-sleeve Striped Boatneck T-shirt
$24.50$12.25
R29 Editors' Prime Day Picks
The Best Prime Day Fashion Deals
No Patience For Prime Day Deal Hunting? We Got You
Is Everyone Buying Swimsuits From Amazon Now?
2 of 17

Chambray Dress



The only frock you'll need this summer.
Shop This
INFO
J.Crew Mercantile
Chambray Dress
$69.50$34.75
Advertisement
3 of 17

Flowy Tank-top



Stack up on these cheap tank tops while you can.
Shop This
INFO
J.Crew Mercantile
Flowy Tank-top
$32.50$16.25
4 of 17

Turtle-Neck Tee



It's never too early to start thinking about the season ahead.
Shop This
INFO
J.Crew Mercantile
Turtle-neck Tee
$22.41$11.25
5 of 17

10" High-Rise Wide Leg Jean



As if J.Crew would ever exclude denim. Even the Mercantile line carries a pair of trendy wide-leg jeans.
Shop This
INFO
J.Crew Mercantile
10" High-rise Wide Leg Jean
$38.50$27.65
6 of 17

Short-Sleeve Chambray Ruffle Wrap Dress



This short and sweet dress is calling your name.
Shop This
INFO
J.Crew Mercantile
Short-sleeve Chambray Ruffle Wrap Dress
$75.00$52.50
7 of 17

Cropped Garment-Dyed Denim Jacket



They say you should dress for the job you want. If being an optimistic ball of sunshine is on your to-do list, you should definitely add this bright jacket to your closet.
Shop This
INFO
J.Crew Mercantile
Cropped Garment-dyed Denim Jacket
$85.00$59.50
Advertisement
8 of 17

Denim Cutoff Short



As if one can ever have too many cut-off shorts.
Shop This
INFO
J.Crew Mercantile
Denim Cutoff Short
$43.34$31.50
9 of 17

Long-Sleeve Cotton Le Weekend Graphic Sweater



Who knows, if you wear this sweater long enough you might just be able to manifest the weekend into arriving sooner.
Shop This
INFO
J.Crew Mercantile
Long-sleeve Cotton Le Weekend Graphic Sweater
$47.55$38.50
10 of 17

Boiled Wool Shawl Collar Topcoat



Winter is coming, even if Game Of Thrones has recently wrapped. Make sure you prepared for the inevitable.
Shop This
INFO
J.Crew Mercantile
Boiled Wool Shawl Collar Topcoat
$156.61$79.00
11 of 17

Plus Size Short-Sleeve Striped Crewneck T-Shirt



A perfect tee for the less than the cost of your next trip to the movies.
Shop This
INFO
J.Crew Mercantile
Plus Size Short-sleeve Striped Crewneck T-...
$22.25$11.25
12 of 17

V-Neck Printed Peplum Top



This peplum top kills two birds with one stone: it's weekend and work friendly.
Shop This
INFO
J.Crew Mercantile
V-neck Printed Peplum Top
$45.00$31.50
Advertisement
13 of 17

Printed Pull-on Tassel Tie Short



The first thing we plan on packing for our next vacation.
Shop This
INFO
J.Crew Mercantile
Printed Pull-on Tassel Tie Short
$29.50$20.65
14 of 17

Plus Size Bell-Sleeve Pullover



Over the ho-hum appearance of crewneck sweaters but don't quite want to break from the mold? Then this fun tie-sleeve pullover is just for you.
Shop This
INFO
J.Crew Mercantile
Plus Size Bell-sleeve Pullover
$65.00$32.50
15 of 17

Long Pant



If you're in need of a new 9-to-5 pant, look no further.
Shop This
INFO
J.Crew Mercantile
Long Pant
$49.50$24.75
16 of 17

Fleece Vest



We'll take one in every color, please.
Shop This
INFO
J.Crew Mercantile
Fleece Vest
$75.00$37.50
17 of 17
Hold up, there's more!

All of our editors' top Amazon Prime Day deals, right this way...
Advertisement

More from Shopping