Frock Away The Monday Blues With Prime Day Dress Deals

If you thought that Amazon’s offerings were limited to gadgets named after humans, DIY tiny houses, and viral pressure cookers, think again. The ‘zon wouldn’t be the world’s biggest retailer if they didn’t sell everything else under the sun — which includes (lucky for us) a whole lot of covetable clothing from brands like ASTR the label, C/Meo Collective, and DL1961. And, if you the news has yet to reach you, today is Prime Day (technically two days of deals and discounts available exclusively on Amazon.com) which means that all of these already reasonably priced togs will be priced so reasonably that we’ll have no choice but to snag a few warm-weather wardrobe staples to take us through the rest of July and August.
Advertisement
Since we’re in the full swing of summer, we have our eyes on a singular type of prize: a new dress. Having passed the season’s halfway point, we’re looking to refresh our frock assortment, having relied very heavily on the ones in our current rotation. The gowns already in our closets have served us well, but now that they’ve done their tour of duty and it’s time to call in the reinforcements, Prime Day day and its myriad deals are coming at the perfect time. So click on through to see Amazon’s best on-sale dresses — and prepare to hit “Buy It Now” if you see something that you like, because these deals will evaporate come midnight tomorrow.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. All product details reflect the price and availability at the time of publication. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.
1 of 19
Rebecca Taylor Short Sleeve Scoop Dress
The scalloped scoop neck on this summer essential adds a nice touch to this Rebecca Taylor piece, now $79 off.
2 of 19
Calvin Klein Shirt Dress
Calvin Klein is always a good choice when it comes to all things clothing, and we're very into this tied waist situation. Save over $50 on this work dress that is perfect from desk to dinner.
Advertisement
3 of 19
JCrew Mercantile Wrap Dress
There's tons of JCrew Mercantile on sale at 50% off but the deal only lasts until 10:30 p.m. EDT tonight.
There's tons of JCrew Mercantile on sale at 50% off but the deal only lasts until 10:30 p.m. EDT tonight.
4 of 19
Daily Ritual Short-Sleeve Shirt Dress
Casual, comfortable, and under $15. Go nuts styling this look with accessories and shoes, or keep it effortless with a simple pair of sandals. Either way, you just can't go wrong.
5 of 19
Karl Lagerfeld Paris Tweed Shift Dress
It's doesn't get more classic than a tweed shift dress by Karl Lagerfeld. Plus, this one's got pockets!
6 of 19
Meri Skye A-Line Dress
Wear this jersey dress with a pair of your favorite white sneakers for brunch or style it with over-the-knee boots and a jacket as we transition into fall.
7 of 19
Milumia Off The Shoulder Maxi Dress
This Lightning Deal on Amazon's Choice maxi dress is going fast.
Advertisement
8 of 19
Yidarton Strapless Maxi Dress
Another affordable and cute maxi, another limited stock Lightning Deal. This style boasts over 1000 mostly positive reviews.
9 of 19
Belong Bell-Sleeve Mini Dress
An LBD perfect for that upcoming beach vacation.
10 of 19
Ours Floral Print Maxi Dress
Every comfortable dress should come with pockets.
11 of 19
28 Palms Linen Shift Dress
100% linen, 100% being added to our carts. A simple shift dress is perfect for the beach and warm weather, from now through September and beyond.
12 of 19
Amazon Essentials T-Shirt Dress
This easy dress shape comes in 14 colors.
Advertisement
13 of 19
The Fifth Label Wrap Mini Dress
We love the wearability of this LBD, which is as comfortable as it is cute. You can never have too many versatile mini dresses in your closet, after all (especially for under $100).
14 of 19
ASTR the label Lace Dress
With its gorgeous plum color and a subtle-sexy décolletage, this easy-to-wear cocktail dress will be your go-to for all occasions.
15 of 19
Tommy Hilfiger Scuba Dress
Score the perfect white dress to wear all the way up until Labor Day (and after, because why not?). The front zipper and scuba material make this both fun and fashion-forward.
16 of 19
Keepsake The Label Plunging Slip Dress
Someone please invite us to a garden party so we can wear this elegant empire waistline dress, now $40 off its original price.
17 of 19
findersKEEPERS Casual Mini Dress
Sometimes it's the simple finds that make all the difference, like this sleeveless mini from the always-cool findersKEEPERs label.
18 of 19
The Fifth Label Mini Ruffle Dress
Got a last minute vacation planned before summer's end? Definitely snag this item to add this ruffly red number to your suitcase.
19 of 19
Hold up, there's more!
All of our editors' top Amazon Prime Day deals, right this way...
All of our editors' top Amazon Prime Day deals, right this way...
Advertisement