All The Disney Movies On Netflix Right Now — Before The Disney+ Purge

Disney’s remake of The Lion King is almost here in all its star-studded (see: Beyoncé) glory and it’s sure to take the box office by storm. Whether you see it on opening weekend or not, its mere presence in the entertainment atmosphere may awaken a Disney craving inside you — for more Disney movies!
You might want to rewatch the animated version of The Lion King before seeing the new one in theaters, to see how it compares. You might want to watch (and probably sing along to, let’s be honest) some of your old familiar favorites from childhood. You might want to stream some of the other Disney movies that recently received the remake treatment, or are destined to soon (I’m looking at you, Aladdin, Mulan, and The Little Mermaid). Or you might want to snuggle up on your couch and check out the Disney movies you never got around to seeing (hello, Cars 3!).
Luckily, we’ve compiled a list of every Disney movie on Netflix right now. You better get streaming fast, before Disney launches its own streaming platform in November (Disney+) and each and every one of these movies disappear from Netflix forever — not to get too dramatic about it or anything.