Amazon’s #1 Top-Rated Robot Vacuum Is On Sale Today For 32% Off

Deals last anywhere between two to six hours, but like we said — it's all based on inventory. However, if you missed out on a deal, not all hope is lost: Amazon gives you the option to sign up for waitlists for deals that are 100% claimed, yet still within the sale's active time window; this option becomes available when items are not purchased within 15 minutes of adding to cart, allowing the deal to become available to the next customer on the waitlist. (In other words, you snooze, you lose.)