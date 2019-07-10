The Lion King doesn't come out in theaters until July 18 but already the anticipation is reaching a fever pitch. Disney’s CGI remake of The Lion King stars Beyoncé as Nala, Donald Glover as Simba and a host of other talented performers. On Tuesday, several castmembers attended the film's world premiere in Los Angeles.
It’s refreshing to see Hollywood’s leading Black actors and actress take this opportunity to remind us that red carpets can be fun. Actresses upped the ante by wearing bold colors and voluminous silhouettes, like Marsai Martin's bright red padded Oscar de la Renta gown and Michelle Williams' holographic dress. Tiffany Haddish, meanwhile, matched the carpet in a regal purple and pink pants suit, that given the theme of the movie, very much gave us: “purple reign.”
