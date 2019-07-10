In the winter, super-long hair can be lush, gorgeous, convenient (it's quite warm), and even versatile (just twist it up in a bun and go). In the summer though, it's an entirely different story. Suddenly the fact that it could double as a scarf turns into the worst thing in the world and a near-constant ponytail gets old fast, which is why it's natural for people to want a major summer chop.
Plenty of celebrities have realized this already, including Hilary Duff, Charlize Theron, Kim Kardashian West, and even Celine Dion, who have all recently decided to cut off some serious inches. Now Camila Cabello, who has always rocked a long mane of lush, dark-chocolate waves, is the latest to join the shorter-is-better-this-summer gang.
In an Instagram post with Billie Eilish (casual), Cabello showed her 35 million followers that her hair has gone from her waist to a cool mid-length cut that hits right below her clavicle.
Cabello's hairstylist Dimitri Giannetos confirmed the cut on Instagram as well, with an up-close pic of her new style.
"Short hair don't care for Camila Cabello," he wrote.
While Cabello's look has remained extremely consistent these past few years, she seems to be in the middle of an experimental period with her hair. For her "Find U Again" video, which debuted just yesterday, fans saw her with platinum-blonde strands, and now there's this new cut to consider, which is right on-trend.
Even with all the celebs who have been loving a summer bob (Alison Brie included), mid-length styles have been quietly taking over Hollywood as well, with recent fans like Angelina Jolie and Lea Michele. Now with Cabello on board, maybe that's the real "it" haircut this summer.
