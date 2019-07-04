Ariana Grande Taught BTS’s Jungkook Everything About Performing

In case you missed it, BTS's Jungkook is one of Ariana Grande’s biggest fans, and per a new interview the Korean superstar's passion for performing increased after seeing the Sweetener singer perform back in May.
"Before her concert, I told Ariana, 'There’s a lot of things I want to learn from watching your concert,'" Jungkook said in an interview with Anan, a Japanese magazine, translated by a fan on Twitter. "We also gather before our performances [to] start and pull ourselves together, and she was doing the same thing. She called on to me to say, 'Let’s do it together,' and she let me into her circle.”
Advertisement
Previously Junkook tweeted that he was “really challenged by [Grande’s] stage [presence] and will try harder.”
I felt and learned a lot after seeing her stage. I am really challenged by her stage and will try harder!#ArianaGrande pic.twitter.com/Jj0xREEK2W— 방탄소년단 (@BTS_twt) May 7, 2019
In the interview, Jungkook went on to further explain that he left that concert wanting to improve his vocals and looked up vocal exercises that he practiced in his hotel room until his throat hurt.
"The more I watch other artists’ performances, the more I want to do on stage," Jungkook said. "It’s an honor to be able to enjoy while receiving inspiration and stimulation."
Jungkook wasn’t the only one excited about his meetup with Grande. The latter shared a joyful post in May as well. “Screaming. Thank u soooooo much for coming to my show, Jungkook,” Grande wrote. “It meant so much. Love u.”
Just one question: when’s the collab happening?
Advertisement