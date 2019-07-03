July 4th Weekend Is A Good Time To Buy Sex Toys—Here Are The Best Sales

From fashion to beauty to home, it seems like our favorite way to celebrate America's birthday is by getting our shop on. (Call it our way of stimulating the economy.) And speaking of stimulating, the savings don't end with the aforementioned categories; the 4th of July also happens to be one of the best times of the year to get a steal of a deal on sex toys. Who knew, right?
Whether you're a seasoned pro or novice, accessories can be some of the most fun ways to experiment with your partner or spend some QT with me, myself, and I. Take this sale season as the best excuse to treat yourself to a new G-spot vibrator, or try out something new with a remote-controlled device for partner play. (Plus, our friends at Ella Paradis are giving Refinery29 readers an extra-special discount you'll only find here.) Without any further ado, click through the slides to discover all the best sexy sales to shop this weekend.
Ella Paradis
Dates: Now — July 7
Sale: Take 20% off all orders, some exclusions apply
Promo Code: REF29-20
Refinery29 readers can use this exclusive code to get 20% off Ella Paradis' extensive array of sex toys and accessories.
Lelo
Dates: Now — ?
Sale: Take up to 54% off sale items
Promo Code: No code needed
The über-sleek, luxury sex toy brand has an extensive sale section, with new bestsellers recently added in honor of the Fourth. (One of Lelo's most popular clit stimulators, the Sona, is currently on sale for $69 — yep, why not?)
Lovehoney
Dates: Now - July 7
Sale: Take up to 50% off sale items
Promo Code: No code needed
Lovehoney's Bed, White, and Blue sale is a goldmine of heavily discounted toys for vibrators, lingerie, bondage play and more.
Babeland
Dates: Now - July 8
Sale: Take 25% off site-wide, some exclusions apply
Promo Code: No code needed, discount automatically applied at checkout
Babeland is ringing in July 4th with a rare site-wide promotion, where shoppers can take 25% all purchases.
B-Vibe
Dates: Now - July 31
Sale: Get free shipping on orders over $50, plus get 20% off with newsletter signup
Promo Code: No code needed
The internet authority on all things anal sex is giving shoppers free shipping on all $50+ orders. (P.S. Get an instant 20% code if you sign up for the brand's email newsletter.)
Adam & Eve
Dates: Now - July 7
Sale: Take up to 70% off sale items
Promo Code: No code needed
Adam & Eve's Epic Summer Sale is your chance to shop up to 70% off sale items. Plus, get free shipping on orders of $59 or more with the code 59SHIP.
