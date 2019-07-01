Forget Sleep, We're Catching Up On Home Sale Shopping This July 4th

Aside from feeling like an official start to summer, July also feels like an unsuspecting sleeper month for major sales — and we aren't just talking about Amazon Prime Day. Along with a star-spangled holiday to kick things off this week, the month is also serving up a spirited dose of deals on all things furniture to decor.
Forget catching up on extra sleep, we're taking our Thursdays OOO and ensuing weekend hours as an opportunity to shop savings on the big-ticket home brands and buys ahead. Starting with premium slashed-price mattresses, moving on to luxe bedding for limited-time steals, and not stopping at stylish accent pieces for up to 70% off. Scroll on to get July started with a sale bang at your favorite shopping destinations, from Anthropologie to Target. Oh, and keep checking back as the deals continue to roll on in.
