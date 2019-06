But how does something like this happen? One former The RealReal employee says it boils down to the amount of products that need to be authenticated in a short amount of time. Employees are not adequately trained to spot the fakes, but also, the fakes are getting better, the former authenticator tells Refinery29. As far as the items that Fashionista found that were mislabeled, the former employee says they went through the copywriting team and not the authenticity team. "They know some of the stuff but they are not really trained, and they have to do a certain number of copy per item every day," the source explained. "So its really numbers-based and they are going really quickly."