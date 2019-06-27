The Only Democratic Debate Drinking Game You'll Ever Need

View this post on Instagram

🗳 Take a drink when ya hear one 🍷 _ The 2020 presidential primary season is well underway. A grand total of 24 Democrats have thrown their hat in the ring in an attempt to beat President Donald Trump, which has led the Democratic National Committee (DNC) to whittle it down to 20 for the first debate. There will be 12 primary debates total over the coming months. Double tap that link in bio for everything ya need to know 👀.