The Only Democratic Debate Drinking Game You'll Ever Need

With 25 Democratic candidates competing in the race to the presidency and 12 Democratic primary debates ahead of us, we have a long journey to 2020. We'll need a lot of wine for that journey — especially on those contentious debate nights.
That's why we've put together the ultimate debate Bingo game — which you can easily turn into a drinking game — to make these nights a little more, uh, palatable. After all, rumor has it (well, our reader survey told us) that most of you are going to be watching the first debates on Wednesday, June 26, and Thursday, June 27, with 45% keeping it low-key at home and 17% going to a friend's house, bar, or somewhere else.
You'll want to either have our game out on your phone or print it out, and circle the board (+ take a sip of rosé or whatever your drink of choice is) whenever Elizabeth Warren says, "I have a plan," anyone brings up the potential impeachment of Donald J. Trump, and more highly probable scenarios. (Ed. note: Please drink responsibly and pace yourself: We have a lot of these left.)
If you already have a favorite candidate, you might want to follow their lead and get yourself one of their favorite comfort foods, which the candidates recently revealed, along with your drink. (Kamala Harris: French fries. Cory Booker: veggies.) Although Kirsten Gillibrand's comfort food is "A glass of whiskey at the end of the night," so you can't go wrong there. Or, you can gulp down an ice-cold Michelob Ultra like Elizabeth Warren.
If you're not much of a drinker, we recommend taking wellness guru Marianne Williamson's advice and namaste-ing to calm yourself down instead. In an email to journalists on Wednesday night right before the first debate, she made "a few suggestions for things to help turn debate distress into debate de-stress," including, "Instead of downing a shot, do a downward dog," and, "When they say Medicare for All, you just meditate." Honestly, with so many debates ahead of us, that doesn't seem like such a bad idea right now.
