20 Under-$50 Father's Day Gifts Your Dad Will Love

Father's Day is just around the corner, and for those of you who haven't found a gift worthy of your #1 guy, it's about time you start looking. We have exactly five days to go until the big day, so to ensure that your dad gets a grade A gift at an affordable price point, we took to Target, everyone's favorite retailer for things that look expensive but... well, aren't.
And we're not just talking neckties or outdoor grills (though there's nothing wrong with those gifts if that's what he prefers). Target has an assortment of gifts that would pleasantly surprise your favorite guy, from Best Dad slippers and tech gadgets to grooming kits and Frank Sinatra records. The best part? Our selects are all under $50.
Scroll ahead for 20 under-$50 gifts that any dad would love — all courtesy of Target.
