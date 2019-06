New Music To Know This Week: Tei Shi Goes Back To Her Roots, Bleached Have Retro Jams & More

To this day, I still think of Nottingham, UK, as the home of Robin Hood and fairy tales. But it's also where singer/songwriter Bria — and her new, ultra romantic song — hails from. There's a strong Laurel Canyon influence in this song, despite the British origins of its singer, and you can hear in the reverb on her voice, the particular chord selection of the guitar, and (of course) the tambourine. Opposites attract and Bria's ode to the phenomenon is a winner.