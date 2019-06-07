Ever since my first job at MTV working as a music programmer, I can't stop trying to match people with music they might like. So, I wrote a book called Record Collecting for Girls and started interviewing musicians. The Music Concierge is a column where I share music I'm listening to that you might enjoy, with a little context. Get everything I've recommended this year on Spotify, follow me on Twitter or Facebook, and leave a comment below telling me what you're listening to this week.
Tei Shi "A Kiss Goodbye"
How about a touch of samba to kick off June in style? Tei Shi is back with the follow-up to her 2017 album, and if this is where she's taking us, I will happily dance along with her tune. There's a bit of a Frou Frou vibe to this languid, romantic beat, but her slow, lilting delivery is so much more rooted in Brazilian music than indie pop could ever hope to be. Congrats, it's a bop.
Arthur Moon "Homonormo"
This Brooklyn group, fronted by queer artist Lora-Faye Åshuvud, is taking on the idea of "normal" just in time for Pride Month. So, dump the heteronormativity and get on Arthur Moon's wavelength instead. The beat will lead you.
Emily Bear "Dancin"
This song has a melody line that reminds me of Jamiroquai's "Virtual Insanity," in the best way. There's a groove in the guitar line, driven by the bass and snare, that makes your feet tap to the rhythm. Honestly, if this doesn't get stuck in your head after the first listen, I don't know what will. Talk about a refreshing, infectious summer song.
Bria "Strangest of Lovers"
To this day, I still think of Nottingham as the home of Robin Hood and fairy tales. But it's also where singer/songwriter Bria — and her new, ultra romantic song — hails from. There's a strong Laurel Canyon influence in this song, despite the British origins of its singer, and you can hear in the reverb on her voice, the particular chord selection of the guitar, and (of course) the tambourine. Opposites attract and Bria's ode to the phenomenon is a winner.
Bleached "Kiss You Goodbye"
Sisters Jessie and Jennifer Clavin have done it again with their track that bookends — and is the polar opposite of — the other kiss goodbye you have to hear this week (see above). If you ever wondered what watching MTV in its heyday of the early '80s was like, they capture the vibe perfectly in their new single and video. Post-punk is getting a revival and it sounds so sweets.
