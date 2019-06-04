Glen Powell Starring In Movie About Powerful Women Wanting To Sleep With Him

In Netflix romantic comedy Set It Up, Glen Powell played a young, eager assistant at the mercy of far more powerful people. Powell's role will be vastly different in his upcoming film. The powerful people in his office aren't seeing him as a glorified intern: They're seeing him as someone they'd very much like to take home.
According to Deadline, Powell is slated to star in Wanna F*** Your Brother, a new movie from writer-director Melissa Stack. For Stack's sake, I hope it is not a true story. Per the outlet, the NSFW movie is about a lawyer who lands her brother a job at her firm, only to discover that her black sheep sibling is somehow super popular. He is particularly popular with the powerful women in her office, who find her baby bro quite desirable.
Advertisement
While it's unclear how much romance will be included in the film, Powell charmed fans everywhere (as well as co-star Zoey Deutch's character) with his turn in Set It Up — clearly, he was chosen for this particular project for a reason. He'll just have more than one love interest to seduce this time around. What, like it's hard?
Wanna F**** Your Brother is just one of few films Powell has in the works. Though a Set It Up sequel isn't in the near future, he'll re-team with Deutch for an upcoming Netflix movie, tentatively titled The Most Dangerous Game.
The actor will also star in Top Gun: Maverick, the long-awaited sequel to the iconic Tom Cruise flick, despite originally losing out the role of Goose's son to Miles Teller. Producers were so impressed with the star's audition that they beefed up a different part in the film with Powell in mind.
Powell really is that irresistible — just one more reason why Wanna F**** Your Brother found exactly the right actor for their new project.
Advertisement