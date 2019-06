Tan France Opens Up About Skin Bleaching — "I've Been Ashamed"

In his book, France opens up about his history with skin-bleaching products, which he stole from his cousin when he was just 10 years old. "I haven't had the balls to tell her I took it, because, since then, I’ve been ashamed of the fact that I succumbed to the pressure," he writes in his memoir. "I kept the dirty little secret to myself. I'd only use it at night, before bed, when no one else was going to catch me. Let me tell you, that shit hurt."