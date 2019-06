Even Taron Egerton's Teeth Got A Makeover For Rocketman

Egerton's teeth are actually famous in their own right (they already have their own Twitter account ), but a gap like John's needed to be created during production. Elizabeth Yianni-Georgiou , the hair and makeup designer for Rocketman, tells Refinery29 that special effects and prosthetics artist Chris Lyons originally made fake teeth for Egerton to wear as John, but the idea was ditched during hair and makeup tests. The actor revealed to The Hollywood Reporter that Rocketman director Dexter Fletcher vetoed the fake teeth out of fear that they would impede Egerton's ability to sing and speak on-camera. "I felt very strongly that I could do it, but he was absolutely adamant," he told THR.