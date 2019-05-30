The Rocketman Cast Vs. The Real People In Elton John's Storied Career

The latest musician to get the biopic treatment is Elton John, in the biographical movie musical Rocketman and naturally, you want to know how realistic the film is to the actual lives of those involved. Well, unlike other subjects of musical biopics, the Rocketman himself is still alive — and was very much involved in the making of the movie. John is also invested in the Rocketman cast, so much so that he recorded a duet with the movie version of himself, Taron Egerton — called "(I'm Gonna) Love Me Again" — and befriended both Egerton and the actor who plays his former manager/lover John Reid, Game of Thrones and Bodyguard star Richard Madden, in the process.
Seriously — Egerton told Jimmy Kimmel that John won't stop emailing him positive reviews of the film. Plus, Egerton saw the completed film for the first time with John by his side at its Cannes debut — well, to be specific, John's longtime friend and songwriting partner Bernie Taupin was actually sitting between them.
Though the trailers for the film make it clear that Rocketman is much more fantastical than your typical biography (we're pretty sure that Elton John has never literally floated off the stage while performing), but there are plenty of real-life people who made it to the big screen.
Here's how closely the Rocketman cast resembles their real life counterparts.