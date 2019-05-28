At its core, Rocketman is a story of a boy struggling with a devastating sense of loneliness and abandonment. His absent father, Stanley (Stephen Mackintosh) seems incapable of giving him the affection he needs, a trait that he’s internalised in his own quest for self acceptance. (A particularly moving scene features a young Reggie asking grown-up Elton for a hug, the same thing he once requested in vain from his father). As for mother Sheila, she’s so self-absorbed that she barely notices her son unless it’s to chastise or demand something from him. The only person around who really sees the potential Reggie so clearly exudes is his grandmother, Ivy (Gemma Jones), who shepherds him to a scholarship at the Royal Academy of Music and tells him to make something of himself.