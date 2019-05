Much has already been made of the chemistry between Egerton and Richard Madden, who plays manager and lover John Reid, and with good reason. The two share a smouldering sex scene , and an unforgettable “Honky Cat” duet. (Though later interactions turn far more violent — Reid was a real asshole.) But the real love story here is the platonic bond between Elton John and longtime collaborator Bernie Taupin (Jamie Bell), who wrote some of the singer’s most incredible lyrics. The two play off each other with a lovely, sincere sense of camaraderie that plucks at the heartstrings as effectively as the music they produce together. The moment where Bell stands in the hallway, staring with raw emotion at Egerton at the piano composing “Your Song,” gave me such stirrings of lust mixed with genuine love that I felt I might burst. (Also, I think I love Jamie Bell now?)