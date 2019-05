The Rocketman Cast Vs. The Real People In Elton John's Storied Career

The latest musician to get the biopic treatment is Elton John, in the biographical movie musical Rocketman and naturally, you want to know how realistic the film is to the actual lives of those involved. Well, unlike other subjects of musical biopics, the Rocketman himself is still alive — and was very much involved in the making of the movie. John is also invested in the Rocketman cast , so much so that he recorded a duet with the movie version of himself, Taron Egerton — called "(I'm Gonna) Love Me Again" — and befriended both Egerton and the actor who plays his former manager/lover John Reid, Game of Thrones and Bodyguard star Richard Madden, in the process.