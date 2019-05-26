Moore is currently partway through a ten-day excursion up Mount Everest, which she has been documenting via Instagram. She said the experience was a personal bucket list item of hers.
“I went into this Everest viewing trek relatively blind,” she wrote on Thursday, sharing photos of herself and her group making their way through Nepali villages around the mountain. “Not unprepared, mind you… but I wanted to venture forward into the unknown with an open mind and heart and as free of expectations as possible.”
Moore is no stranger to challenging hikes in iconic locations — just last month, she made her way through New Zealand’s parks and mountains. Both trips are part of Eddie Bauer’s #WHYIHIKE campaign, which promotes exploring the outdoors.
Advertisement
View this post on Instagram
I went into this Everest viewing trek relatively blind. Not unprepared, mind you...but I wanted to venture forward into the unknown with an open mind and heart and as free of expectations as possible. I also knew we were in extraordinary hands with our friend/ @eddiebauer alpine guide and Everest extraordinaire @melissaarnot (she’s summited 6 times and guided the Basecamp trek between 35-40 times so this isn’t her first rodeo). Once we arrived in Kathmandu and had our de-brief about what the next 10 days of our life we’re going to look like, it became abundantly clear that this experience was going to be one of physical discomfort, personal challenge AND fundamental spiritual growth. Sign me up. We also decided as a group to refer to our trip as a Everest viewing trek incase our plans deviated from the original goal of making it to base camp, placing greater importance on the journey and not the destination. In addition to living out this bucket list dream, being gently placed in this middle of this extraordinary country of Nepal and bearing witness to the customs and culture of the Sherpa people has been spellbinding. So much to take in, in every way. 3 days in, I’m writing this from 11,500 feet, tucked away in the terraced village of Namche (also known as the Sherpa center of the Khumbu Valley) as transparent clouds of mist seem to obscure our view of the hustle and bustle below and then just as quickly, glide away to reveal the towering peaks of Kongde Ri and Kwande La. We’ve been acclimatizing here for the past 2 days, taking on some day treks to help prepare our bodies and breath for the travels ahead. Not sure what awaits us on the road today but this group is in it all together (with all the snacks and milk tea one could ever want)! Stay tuned.... #whyihike #ebpartner
But while this is no small feat, Moore clarified that her experience at Everest is nothing like that of seasoned climbers.
“Not to take away from our journey but I felt compelled to explain the difference between our trekking trip to Everest Base Camp vs the experienced and professional mountaineers and alpinists who are CLIMBING Everest,” she wrote on Instagram on Friday. “If all goes well, we will have completed what is only 1/6 of the entire trip for someone who actually climbs (8 weeks total).”
View this post on Instagram
Not to take away from our journey but I felt compelled to explain the difference between our trekking trip to Everest Base Camp vs the experienced and professional mountaineers and alpinists who are CLIMBING Everest. If all goes well, we will have completed what is only 1/6 of the entire trip for someone who actually climbs (8 weeks total). We stand in awe of the fortitude and training and superhuman strength it takes to attempt a feat like Everest and are deeply honored just to be here and feel the Khumbu vibes. #whyihike #everestviewtrek
That distinction is crucial as reports of a traffic jam at Everest’s summit — and resulting fatalities — made headlines this week. Good weather enticed climbers from across the world to travel to the highest point on the planet, leading to a backlog of hundreds of climbers during the final stretch of the climb, The New York Times reports. The bottleneck has turned deadly due to lack of oxygen and prolonged exposure to the cold and wind as a result of being forced to stop. As of Saturday, there have been 10 reported deaths related to the human traffic jam, bringing the this year’s fatality count at Everest up to 17 — the worst death toll in decades excluding natural disasters, per the NYT.
Moore won’t be anywhere close to the bottleneck as she wraps up her trek, but she took care to recognize the effort it takes to reach Everest’s peak.
“We stand in awe of the fortitude and training and superhuman strength it takes to attempt a feat like Everest and are deeply honored just to be here and feel the Khumbu vibes,” she wrote.
Advertisement