I went into this Everest viewing trek relatively blind. Not unprepared, mind you...but I wanted to venture forward into the unknown with an open mind and heart and as free of expectations as possible. I also knew we were in extraordinary hands with our friend/ @eddiebauer alpine guide and Everest extraordinaire @melissaarnot (she’s summited 6 times and guided the Basecamp trek between 35-40 times so this isn’t her first rodeo). Once we arrived in Kathmandu and had our de-brief about what the next 10 days of our life we’re going to look like, it became abundantly clear that this experience was going to be one of physical discomfort, personal challenge AND fundamental spiritual growth. Sign me up. We also decided as a group to refer to our trip as a Everest viewing trek incase our plans deviated from the original goal of making it to base camp, placing greater importance on the journey and not the destination. In addition to living out this bucket list dream, being gently placed in this middle of this extraordinary country of Nepal and bearing witness to the customs and culture of the Sherpa people has been spellbinding. So much to take in, in every way. 3 days in, I’m writing this from 11,500 feet, tucked away in the terraced village of Namche (also known as the Sherpa center of the Khumbu Valley) as transparent clouds of mist seem to obscure our view of the hustle and bustle below and then just as quickly, glide away to reveal the towering peaks of Kongde Ri and Kwande La. We’ve been acclimatizing here for the past 2 days, taking on some day treks to help prepare our bodies and breath for the travels ahead. Not sure what awaits us on the road today but this group is in it all together (with all the snacks and milk tea one could ever want)! Stay tuned.... #whyihike #ebpartner