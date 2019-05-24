26 Luxury Father's Day Gifts That Your Dad Would Never Buy For Himself

Sorry Mom, you had your day. Now it's Dad's turn. After years of moving you in college apartments and taking you out to fancy dinners after weeks of ramen, there's no one who deserves a holiday more than your dad. The best way to celebrate it? A luxury gift worthy of every girl's #1 guy. But the question remains: what do you buy for the man who taught you to never to spend frivolously... especially on him?
Just like when we snuck out past curfew, we're doing exactly what our dads begged us not to do and spending a handful of our hard-earned cash on his gift. Because he deserves it all! From those suede boots he'd never splurge on, to the skin care products that will change his life, we're rounding up the best top notch gifts for your Dad this holiday.
Ahead of June 12, check out 26 luxury Father's Day gifts ahead.
