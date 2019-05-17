Gina Rodriguez Got The Perfect Post-Wedding Hair Makeover For Summer

After months of making sure your hair is picture-perfect leading up to your wedding, nothing welcomes a new life chapter like a brand-new look. Just ask Gina Rodriguez: The actress showed off a drastic new hair change that's not just the coolest post-wedding makeover, but the ideal way to ring in summer, too.
In a new Instagram photo, Rodriguez posed with her usually jet-black hair lightened to a toasty shade of brown with blonde balayage, all courtesy of Grace Zip of Ramirez Tran Salon in Los Angeles. Rodriguez also shed some length during her appointment at the hands of celebrity stylist and salon owner Anh Co Tran. "Nuggets and new do’s," she captioned the shot showing off her new hair.
Advertisement
While blonde beach waves are a big departure from the actress' usual rich brunette hair, it's no surprise that she opted for summer's hottest color trend for a drastic change. Sexy, grown-out balayage has been in high demand in popular salons, and Hollywood, too: Rodriguez joins Emma Roberts and Rachel Brosnahan, who both recently underwent brunette-to-blonde transformations. Hilary Duff and Scarlett Johansson also enhanced their blonde hair with bright highlights.
We're used to seeing Rodriguez as a brunette, so it's exciting to see her switch up her style with beachy highlights framing her face. As for whether this is a one-time deal or just the start, we'll have to wait and see: Anyone who's gone from brunette to blonde can tell you that it's a slippery — and super fun — slope.
Advertisement