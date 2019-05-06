Gina Rodriguez Found Someone Great & Married Joe LoCicero

It looks like Gina Rodriguez tied the knot with someone great. She took to Instagram on Monday to announce big news: she officially wed longtime boyfriend Joe LoCicero.
Rodriguez posted a sneak peek at her wedding video, featuring she and LoCicero tearing up while they stared at one another at the altar. In a lengthy Instagram caption, the TV star — who recently led breakup romantic comedy Someone Great on Netflix — shared details of her wedding, with guests that included her Jane the Virgin love interest Justin Baldoni.
"'With that one kiss we got 100 new family members,' my 9 year old niece, Mia. Thank you to my mother in law for the wedding of my dreams. And the village that helped her! Special thank you to our soul brother @justinbaldoni and my new brother for singing me down the aisle Michael LoCicero @mikelosaurusrex," wrote Rodriguez, who went on to thank the many more people who made her dream wedding come true.
Advertisement
She concluded with a sweet note to her betrothed: "To my husband Joseph, I am yours forever."
View this post on Instagram
“With that one kiss we got 100 new family members” my 9 year old niece, Mia ❤️Thank you to my mother in law for the wedding of my dreams. And the village that helped her! Special thank you to our soul brother @justinbaldoni and my new brother for singing me down the aisle Michael LoCicero @mikelosaurusrex Love to our Videographers: @harrisonfilms To the greatest wedding planner, Laura @coutureconceptsny The genius behind the gorgeous flowers, Akvile @florasavenue And to our friend and brilliant Photographer: @sylvain_vincent May 4th, 2019 was absolute MAGIC. To my husband Joseph, I am yours forever. ❤️
Rodriguez and LoCicero started dating in 2015 after LoCicero appeared in a guest role on Jane the Virgin. Rumors swirled that Rodriguez and LoCicero were engaged in 2018 after Rodriguez appeared in a vacation pic on Instagram sporting a very large diamond ring.
Big changes are happening for Rodriguez this year. In addition to getting hitched to her new hubby, the star is moving on from Jane the Virgin — well, sort of. The fifth and final season of Jane the Virgin is currently airing, but there's hope that the franchise could live on: a pilot for spin-off series Jane the Novela is currently in contention at the CW, and will be an adaptation of stories written by writer Jane. Rodriguez is producing the series and will act as narrator.
The sky is the limit for Rodriguez — and now, she'll have LoCicero by her side as she reaches for the next big thing.
Advertisement