Gina Rodriguez Looks Very Happy & Very Engaged On Trip With Joe Locicero

Congratulations to Gina Rodriguez! Maybe! The star is currently on vacation with boyfriend Joe LoCicero, and has been letting us all live vicariously through her Instagram. A few days ago, however, Rodriguez posted a photo that's gotten some fans excited in which she appears to be wearing an engagement ring.
Rodriguez and LoCicero have been dating since summer 2016, suggesting they possibly met when LoCicero had a guest role as the Don Quixote Stripper in "Chapter Thirty-Nine" of Jane The Virgin. They celebrated their six month anniversary in February 2016, and if these pictures are to believe, they just made way for a new one.
"'They thought I was a Surrealist, but I wasn't,'" Rodriguez captioned the photo, quoting Frida. "'I never painted dreams. I painted my own reality.'"
In the photo, Rodriguez has her left hand on full display. While someone can be wearing a ring on their ring finger without being engaged (I'm currently sporting one myself), they're not often rings with a GIANT DIAMOND on them.
The ring made another appearance on LoCicero's Instagram account when he made a special post for Rodriguez's 34th birthday.
However, neither of the actors have acknowledged the ring despite speculation in the comments. Instead, they've continued posting vacation snaps as normal. Reps for both parties didn't immediately return Refinery29's request for comment.
