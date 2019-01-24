Gina Rodriguez confirmed Wednesday night that the beloved sitcom would get a spinoff titled Jane the Novela. This is perhaps the first spinoff of this kind: Jane the Novela will depict stories that Jane Villanueva herself wrote as an anthology. The first season, per Variety, will take place at a Napa Valley Vineyard. In December, Variety reported that Rodriguez would likely return to narrate the series, but that is not yet confirmed. Rodriguez will take a role as executive producer on the series, though.
In addition to Jane the Novelas, the CW has picked up a Riverdale spinoff pilot titled Katy Keene, based on the Archie Comics character of the same name. The series would follow the titular Katy Keene, a model and actress with an eye for fashion, and three of her close friends as they navigate 20something life in New York City. The show is also reportedly a "musical dramedy" — which means the actors will be singing, folks! (The Riverdale 'verse is no stranger to musical theater. Come March 20, Riverdale will put on a production of Heathers: The Musical.) Riverdale showrunner Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa will write and EP the show alongside Michael Grassi, who is also a co-EP on Riverdale.
Spinoffs aside, the CW has two more intriguing YA properties that have been picked up for pilot: The Lost Boys, an adaptation of the vampire movie by the same name, and an untitled Nancy Drew project. Josh Schwartz and Stephanie Savage, who previously worked together on Gossip Girl, The O.C., and Hulu's Runaways, will be executive producing the pilot with Tau screenwriter Noga Landau attached as a writer.
