Gina Rodriguez Rung In Her 33rd Year In The Coolest Way

Gina Rodriguez is a mega-babe, and her latest Instagram post proves it.
The actress, who turned 33 on Sunday, celebrated her birthday morning in style, wearing a strappy string bikini and donning a headful of gorgeous, beachy waves.
"I woke up 33 and with james dean staring at me and a faux fur blanket keeping me warm," Rodriguez captioned the smokin' hot post on Tuesday.
Though we don't know if she was planning to go for a swim or just got a new suit, we feel like you don't really need a reason to rock a bikini during summer.
The photo also featured some seriously cool interior decorations, like a retro-looking chandelier, matching gold tables, and a multi-colored portrait of the late actor, James Dean.
According to People, the Jane the Virgin star hung out with boyfriend Joe LoCicero on her special day. In another Instagram pic, Rodriguez wore a floor-length boho dress and smiled at her beau.
"A couple that is barefoot together stays together," she captioned the darling shot. "I want all my birthdays with you."
She added the hashtags #birthdayBuddies and #LeoBabies.
It's so wonderful to see Rodriguez in her element and doing the things she enjoys with the people she loves. In May, she opened up about her experiences with anxiety in a heartfelt Instagram post accompanied by a video one of her friends made for an art project.
"I suffer from anxiety," she wrote. "And watching this clip I could see how anxious I was but I empathize with myself. I wanted to protect her and tell her it's ok to be anxious, there is nothing different or strange about having anxiety and I will prevail. I like watching this video. It makes me uncomfortable but there is a freedom I feel maybe even an acceptance. This is me. Puro Gina."
Her beautiful message is an important reminder that anxiety isn't a taboo subject and that it doesn't have to define who we are. By being honest about what we're feeling and experiencing, we're allowing ourselves to simply be, making room for more self-love and happy moments — like the ones Rodriguez shared on her birthday — in the future.
