But the mental state of the remainder of the show's mainstays are a bit more of mystery. Arya is clearly scarred from what she's seen at King's Landing, and has a certain green-eyed woman to seek out — but will she return to Winterfell to warn her sister about what she's seen? Or will she continue riding on alone, sans Hound , RIP, and run away from this life, like her wolf Nymeria ? Bran is around, with Sansa, but the two don't really communicate that well since Bran is literally always in his head. He probably knows about the atrocities that happened within the walls of King's Landing, but he also likely won't tell anyone until they're on a big Skype conference call and he casually mentions that yes, he knew that would happen all along. Sansa, meanwhile, is vindicated (in the worst way). Our girl probably won't end up on the throne, but she'll, hopefully, have a final word on who gets it.