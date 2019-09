Kacey Musgraves Transformed Into Blonde Barbie At The Met Gala

This dramatic hair transformation is a step out of the Musgraves' comfort zone, because as we learned from her hairstylist Giovanni Delgado, she's all for the glam — but to a certain extent. "Making something costume-y can kill a look," Delgado previously told Refinery29 . "We tip toe around it. We do hair that's big, but not so big that it's camp." But the bets were off with this costume-friendly theme that is all about camp.