Kacey Musgraves Transformed Into Blonde Barbie At The Met Gala

A head of platinum blonde hair seems to be the way to go tonight at the 2019 Met Gala; at least if you ask Lady Gaga or Kris Jenner, who both rocked blonde wigs with their looks. Now, it seems that country star Kacey Musgraves climbed aboard. She arrived on the red carpet with an extra-long, blonde wig that looks drastically different than her signature, dark black hair.
The Grammy-award winning artist was channeling Barbie for the Camp Fashion theme. The new Moschino Barbie, to be exact. She teased the look earlier in the day when she posted a tiny set of pink sunglasses, a known accessory of the iconic doll. The singer also posted more hints at the Barbie theme on her Instagram Story with a doll-sized stylist chair and hair brushes.
When asked about the glam process by E! on the red carpet, Musgraves compared it to being in a "doll factory." Fun fact: She arrived in a Barbie Dream Car.
This dramatic hair transformation is a step out of the Musgraves' comfort zone, because as we learned from her hairstylist Giovanni Delgado, she's all for the glam — but to a certain extent. "Making something costume-y can kill a look," Delgado previously told Refinery29. "We tip toe around it. We do hair that's big, but not so big that it's camp." But the bets were off with this costume-friendly theme that is all about camp.
