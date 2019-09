After five seasons of wearing her hair long and loose, Cersei's follicles seem to be stunted since her walk of atonement through King's Landing, and not because she doesn't have access to biotin supplements (we bet Qyburn could whip something up for her). Rather, in a show where the characters' ever-evolving hairstyles hold untold secrets about their inner workings (Daenerys' tributes to Khal Drogo Arya and Jon's Ned Stark-style buns), Cersei's hair sends a firm message: "Personal growth" is not in her vocabulary.