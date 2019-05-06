This story contains mild spoilers for season 8 of Game of Thrones.
After spending close to a decade watching Game of Thrones, we've seen many of the show's characters grow and change for the better: Sandor "The Hound" Clegane, Sansa Stark... even Jaime Lannister has redeemed himself in ways we didn't see coming (actually, the jury is still out on that one). But while everyone around her evolves, Cersei Lannister's ruthless persona hasn't budged — and neither has her hair.
After five seasons of wearing her hair long and loose, Cersei's follicles seem to be stunted since her walk of atonement through King's Landing, and not because she doesn't have access to biotin supplements (we bet Qyburn could whip something up for her). Rather, in a show where the characters' ever-evolving hairstyles hold untold secrets about their inner workings (Daenerys' tributes to Khal Drogo, Arya and Jon's Ned Stark-style buns), Cersei's hair sends a firm message: "Personal growth" is not in her vocabulary.
Follow Cersei Lannister's unique hair evolution — or lack thereof — ahead.