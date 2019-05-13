Gwendoline Christie Is The Undefeated Champion Of Red-Carpet Beauty

On screen Brienne of Tarth is a sword-swinging protector — and recently dubbed knight — with an iconic, blonde pixie. In real life, the actress who portrays the character, Gwendoline Christie, is just as fierce, but instead of the battlefield, her prowess takes center stage on the red carpet (and the occasional runway).
Among the massive ensemble cast, Brienne is one of the only characters on Game of Thrones who maintains the same look through all eight seasons. On the other hand, Christie is serving new looks off screen every chance she gets. The actress tends to keep a low profile when she's not filming, but when she does step into the spotlight, she steals it — every single time. Seriously, if you thought Brienne's Oathkeeper was deadly, then you haven't seen Christie in a smoky eye.
Click ahead to check out some of Christie's best beauty looks.