Sophie Turner Trades Her GOT Armor For A Spacesuit At The Billboard Music Awards

Sophie Turner looks like she's ready to go to the moon — literally. The Game of Thrones star walked the red carpet at the 2019 Billboard Music Awards wearing a slightly futuristic silver jumpsuit with multicolored and multidimensional elements by Louis Vuitton. She accessorized with a sleek black belt. It's very space cowboy, no?
While Game of Thrones fans are still processing the Battle of Winterfell, Sophie is hitting the BBMAs to show support for her fiancé, Joe Jonas, who's performing alongside his brothers at the big show. It will be the first time the Jonas Brothers have hit the stage together in several years. Such an iconic moment deserves an equally monumental ensemble, and Sophie definitely did not disappoint.
Although Sophie and Joe have been an item since November 2016, it's only been a couple months since the low-key couple made their red carpet debut at the Louis Vuitton Spring/Summer 2019 show in Paris last October. They posed together for the major fashion event and even posted matching photos of themselves canoodling inside the Louvre Museum, where the show took place.
Joe popped the question back in October 2017, but neither him nor Sophie has confirmed when their big day is going to happen. What we do know is that the save-the-dates have officially gone out, so it's gotta be sometime soon, right? No matter the date, we can all agree: her wedding dress will be one for the ages.
