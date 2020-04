Yeah, We’re Gonna Need Dead To Me Season 2 To Get Here, Stat

Streaming and binge-watching new episodes of your favorite episode is a double-edged sword. You get that amazing instant gratification of being so happy that you get to watch just-arrived episodes, but the letdown that occurs when all the streaming is done is akin to being a kid again and Christmas being over. Viewers of Netflix’s newest show, Dead To Me , may feel that way right about now. The 10-episode first season of Dead To Me moves quickly, and when it’s over, it leaves us all with one heck of a cliffhanger. When is season 2 of Dead To Me coming to Netflix ? Well, fans have to wait a little while longer to get the rest of Judy (Linda Cardellini) and Jen’s (Christina Applegate) saga. But there are so many questions we need answers to right now!