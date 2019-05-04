So what is this shell company hiding? Well, Steve has his legit business, Wood, Wood & Wood, which we don’t know a lot about, but seems to be on the up and up. TKG Arts, on the other hand, exists via records in that shady storage unit where he stored Judy's murder vehicle. (You would think that a smart guy like Steve wouldn’t hide all of his illegal activity in one place, but maybe Steve isn’t that smart.) As Judy tells the police at the end of Season 1 of Dead To Me, Steve uses TKG Arts to funnel illegal money in and out for his international clients — mostly a bunch of Greek men. And judging by Steve absolutely losing his mind when he finds out the FBI is on his tail, Judy is probably telling the truth.