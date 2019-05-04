Warning: Spoilers for Dead To Me season 1 are ahead.
Streaming and binge-watching new episodes of your favorite episode is a double-edged sword. You get that amazing instant gratification of being so happy that you get to watch just-arrived episodes, but the letdown that occurs when all the streaming is done is akin to being a kid again and Christmas being over. Viewers of Netflix’s newest show, Dead To Me, may feel that way right about now. The ten-episode first season of Dead To Me moves quickly, and when it’s over, it leaves us all with one heck of a cliffhanger. When is season 2 of Dead To Me coming to Netflix? Well, fans may have to wait a while to get the rest of Judy (Linda Cardellini) and Jen’s (Christina Applegate) saga. But there are so many questions we need answers to right now!
By the end of the first season, Judy's ex Steve (James Marsden) ends up dead in the pool and Judy is at Jen's side, about to help her sort out this new mess they've just put themselves in. There's so much to be explained about what this twist will do to their lives, but unfortunately, there’s no word yet on whether or not Netflix will order a second season of Dead To Me. And if history repeats itself, we'll be waiting a while for a new season, even if Netflix does greenlight one ASAP.
The announcement for the ten-episode order for season 1 was made in April 2018, a full year before Dead To Me season 1 even aired, per Deadline. That means that it could be 2020 or early 2021 before fans can see Judy and Jen deal with the fallout. But for now, we just have to wonder about questions like...
Will Nick Come Back?
Judy dumped Nick (Brandon Scott) because she thought she might be pregnant with Steve’s baby, but she isn't actually pregnant. Nick is obviously sad that Judy dumped him, but like a true lover scorned, he went deeper into Steve and Judy’s history and seems to know what happened in the hit-and-run. Now that Jen killed Steve and Judy is complicit (you know she’s not going to the police now), it could make a lot of sense to bring Nick back to investigate (perhaps even as a reinstated cop with an emotional vendetta against Judy).
Can Judy & Jen’s Relationship Be Repaired?
Yes, Judy killed Jen’s husband. But Jen presumably killed Judy’s ex-fiance. Judy very much took to heart the idea that there is no Heaven nor Hell, that people who do bad things have to make amends in the real world, so perhaps she thinks that she and Jen are even now. Both have dead men in their lives, so now they can move on. Jen is volatile, it’s hard to think she’d be reasonable about this one. But that back and forth could make for a great second season...
Will Anyone Be Looking For Steve?
Steve probably has parents and maybe siblings, but this workaholic seems to be all about his business and nothing else. If a dead man falls in the pool and there’s no one around to give a you-know-what, does it even matter? Judy and Jen should call themselves even, throw his body in the Pacific Ocean, and pour out some more wine. Of course, the mystery will have to get messy in a possible second season, so perhaps those Greek colleagues of Steves will come looking for him and his magic shell corp full of cash.
Will Judy Ever Be Prosecuted For The Hit & Run?
There’s justice in Jen’s eyes, and then there’s justice in the eyes of the law. Jen may be cool with Judy now that Steve is dead and Judy can help her deal with it, but there's a problem: Detective Perez knows that Judy was the one driving that Mustang. Perez told Jen they couldn’t do anything to Judy because she was tied up as an informant in Steve’s FBI case, but now that Steve’s dead… Judy might be heading into the slammer in season 2.
Season 1 was a whopper, so let’s hope that Dead To Me season 2 gets the greenlight very, very soon.
