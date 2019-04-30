Noah Centineo's Next Role Is Literally A Superhero Named "He-Man"

Noah Centineo just went from one of the "boys" in To All The Boys I've Loved Before to a full-blown "man." He-Man, that is.
Earlier this year, rumors swirled that Centineo was in talks to portray superhero He-Man in an upcoming reboot of Mattel's Masters of the Universe franchise. On Monday, Centineo confirmed to Jimmy Fallon on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon that the rumors were the real deal.
"I'm very excited!" Centineo told the talk show host. "It's quite an opportunity."
You may remember He-Man as the blonde, ultra-buff, scantily-clad swordsman from the '80s animated series He-Man and the Masters of the Universe. Whether the costume will get a modern update for 2019 is unclear, but given Centineo's status as the internet's boyfriend, I don't think anyone is complaining about him saving the world in skivvies.
Advertisement
Centineo has had a very busy year since shooting to stardom with his now sequel-bound Netflix film To All The Boys. In addition to also playing the male lead in rom-com Sierra Burgess Is A Loser last summer, Centineo just starred in his third Netflix rom-com The Perfect Date.
He-Man, however, won't be the only time that Centineo ventures into action. He'll also appear in the new Charlie's Angels reboot, as what we can only hope is a secretly evil love interest.
The news that Centineo will star as He-Man should appease fans who hoped that Centineo would take over Ben Affleck's role as Batman in upcoming DC flicks. Hey, if he crushes this, there's still time for Centineo to don another superhero costume...perhaps this one with a bit more clothing.
Advertisement