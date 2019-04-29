Why Fans Think Arya Deserves An Outfit Upgrade Considering Last Night’s Kill

Arya Stark went and did the damn thing Sunday night — she officially killed the Night King. The moment the knife slipped from her grip, our hearts stopped in our tracks, along with roughly 17.4 million viewers. Arya truly showed her worth as a warrior, as even the leader of an army of the dead couldn't stop her from finishing off the Battle of Winterfell with one swift Valyrian steel knife to the abdomen. Given her epic performance last night, not just in Godswood, but all over Winterfell, diehard Arya fans think she deserves some love in the costume department — and they're going straight to the source.
Advertisement
Four days ago, Game of Thrones costume designer, Michele Clapton, took to Instagram to share a photo of Arya with the caption, "Arya... finally home... and moving forward. One amazing character in a cast of so many!" But it's not what she said that's causing a stir among GoT fans. Since she often interacts with commenters (she is the one whose Instagram comment section gave us the scoop on Sansa's chain necklace), we scrolled a bit further and found some interesting requests.
@o.melike.o commented, "I wish Arya had more wolf-bits in her costume. She is the most Stark-like out of her siblings after all and I really hope she doesn't only wear the same costume for the rest of the season..." to which Clapton responded with her reasoning behind Arya's now-well-known wardrobe.
"But is she so Stark? And what is Stark? Isn’t it more interesting that the daughter that wanted out (i.e. Sansa) is the most Stark-like... story telling... look at Arya’s journey... something her parents could never have experienced... this is who she is..." To which commenter @o.melike.o responded, "Out of the Stark children she is the one who holds up to most of the Stark values and is the only Stark child who has the Stark look [...] I just wished that after the the whole "I am Arya Stark of Winterfell" line we got to see her fully embrace it and that to mirror more in her costume. Like just a little wolf on her cape or something would have been nice."
With only three episodes left in the final season, if Clapton's going to switch things up in the wardrobe department for Arya, she'll have to do it fast. But, given that the Last War is coming in sunny King's landing, maybe hope is not lost for a new Arya costume — and some flashy new wolf details to accompany it.
Advertisement