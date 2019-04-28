Katherine Schwarzenegger Hosted Her Besties (& Oprah) At Her Bridal Shower

Katherine Schwarzenegger’s loved ones joined her this weekend to celebrate her upcoming wedding to Marvel star Chris Pratt.
Pratt, mother of the bride Maria Shriver, and Oprah Winfrey were among the 100 or so guests at Schwarzenegger’s chic and intimate bridal shower on Saturday. The bride-to-be held a “backyard luncheon” at Shriver’s Los Angeles home, complete with a live guitarist, bunches of cherry blossoms, bite-size desserts, and plenty of champagne to go around, per E! News. The event channeled a spring vibe, perhaps hinting at the wedding’s aesthetic: Schwarzenegger picked out a white and pale green color scheme, accented with soft pastel wildflowers and rustic chairs and tables.
Advertisement
There was also time for speeches — and the gathering quickly turned heartfelt and emotional.
“Some of Katherine's friends spoke, her sister said something, and then Maria gave a very long tribute to Katherine with the theme that she was born to love and to be loved,” a source told E! News. Shriver reportedly also said that the way Pratt treats Schwarzenegger “takes her breath away.”
Schwarzenegger and Pratt, who joined the celebration after the meal, also received a surprise serenade from gospel outfit Jason McGee and The Choir, who covered hits such as “All You Need Is Love” and “A Whole New World.”
Schwarzenegger and Pratt began publicly dating last summer. They announced their engagement in January and made their red carpet debut this month at the premiere of Avengers: Endgame. The couple is planning to tie the knot this year, E! News reports.
This will be Schwarzenegger’s first marriage and Pratt’s second. Pratt was married to actress Anna Faris for nine years before their split in 2018.
Advertisement