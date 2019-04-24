Martha Stewart Feels Sorry For Lori Loughlin & Felicity Huffman

Martha Stewart has weighed in on the college cheating scandal. Many people were eager to hear the lifestyle icon and businesswoman's take on the scandal as it is faintly reminiscent of Stewart's own finance-related legal troubles when she was found guilty of insider trading back in 2004. (Stewart maintained her innocence, but served five months in prison.)
Now, while attending the TIME 100 Gala, Stewart shared that she mostly just feels sorry for Lori Loughlin, Felicity Huffman, and the other parents involved facing prison time. "I just feel sorry for them," Stewart told ET while on the red carpet. "They might have made a bad mistake." This response mirrors a previous conversation with ET, where she told the site "It's just embarrassing for a family to go through what they're going through and horrifying that it even occurred. It's a sad thing."
In regards to their involvement in the largest college admissions cheating scandal in the nation's history, Loughlin and Huffman have had differing responses. Huffman said she will plead guilty, — along with 13 other parents of the more than 40 involved — and apologized to the public for her actions. Meanwhile, Loughlin and her husband Mossimo Giannulli (Huffman's husband, William H. Macy, was not indicted) have chosen to plead not guilty. There is much speculation about what defense Loughlin and Giannulli will use, one of them being "parenting on steroids."
But, if it's any indication of what these two actresses' careers will look like after they serve whatever time or probation they end up getting, just consider that Stewart said this quote from the red carpet celebrating Time's 100 Most Influential people. Clearly, a comeback isn't out of the equation.
