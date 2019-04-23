On Monday, Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth made a rare red carpet appearance at the premiere of Avengers: Endgame in Los Angeles. The twosome wore matching outfits from the same fashion house, Saint Laurent.
Miley opted for a black gown with a sweetheart silhouette and a strategically placed cutout in the front, which was topped off with sparkling embellishments. She accessorized with layered necklaces, bracelets, and rings. Her husband went with a classic black suit and white shirt, but kept the look more relaxed by forgoing a tie.
They were in attendance to show their support for Liam’s older brother, Chris Hemsworth, who plays Thor in the Avengers movies. On her Instagram Stories, Miley posted a series of photos and behind-the-scenes videos from the big night. In a few of the clips, she’s in the car on her way to the premiere and singing along to “Old Town Road” by Lil Nas X. You might recall that her dad, Billy Ray Cyrus, helped remix the catchy tune, and it quickly hit the top of the Billboard charts.
Eventually, Liam joined in on their car ride karaoke session, singing what sounds like a country version of “Beyond,” a love song by Leon Bridge. “He’s talking about me,” Miley coyly told the camera.
She also shared a snapshot of the couple on the Endgame red carpet, giving props to Saint Laurent’s creative director, Anthony Vaccarello, for dressing the duo for the event. “@ysl we [love] you @anthonyvaccarello,” she captioned the image.
Miley and Liam got married in December 2018 after being on-and-off for several years. Back in February, Miley called him "the funniest person" she knows.
