Emilia Clarke Gives A Critical Breakdown Of Dany's Thoughts During Last Night's Cliffhanger

"This is my whole existence," said Clarke. "Since birth! Dany literally was brought into this world going: RUN! These fuckers [in Westeros] have fucked everything up. Now it’s, ‘You’re our only hope.’ There’s so much she’s taken on in her duty in life to rectify. There’s so much she’s seen and witnessed and been through and lost and suffered and hurt to get here … and Jon doesn’t even want it!"