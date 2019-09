It’s quite poetic that Jon may have bonded with the dragon named after his father, but Daenerys might not see it that way. Though Daenerys rides Drogon, she has already lost one dragon to the Night King and might not take kindly to Jon inadvertently taking another, even if he’s her nephew/lover. His bond with Rhaegal might also be used as proof of his Targaryen heritage — in an “Inside the Episode” segment after the premiere, showrunner David Benioff said that “only Targaryens” can ride dragons — but that might just drive a further wedge between Jon and Daenerys, who considers the Iron Throne her birthright. If Jon and Daenerys have a falling out, will the dragon go with him? Will Rhaegal obey Daenerys anymore? And what role could Jon’s potential dragon bond play in the battle against the Night King and his forces?